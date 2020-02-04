KP Chief Minister directs recruitment of local citizens on vacant posts in health sector

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to ensure the recruitment of local citizens against vacant posts in health facilities of the Newly Merged Tribal Districts during the ongoing recruitments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to ensure the recruitment of local citizens against vacant posts in health facilities of the Newly Merged Tribal Districts during the ongoing recruitments.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding delivery of health services in the province including newly merged districts here at Chief Minister's Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Ghazan Jamal, Advisor to Chief Minister on Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Health and other related officers.

The Chief Minister has also directed the health department to undertake measures and come up with concrete proposals regarding necessary amendments, wherever necessary, to ensure purchase of standard and quality medicine for the healthcare facilities throughout the province.

He also directed that the up gradation of DHQ hospitals in NMDs, ensuring availability of emergency medicine & Vaccines in all sorts of health facilities throughout the province should be given priority which will help in reduction of referral cases thereby reducing the burden on major hospitals of the province.

He also directed the department to provide final timelines for completion of recruitment processes, inauguration of all buildings near to completion and shifting of Children hospital Peshawar to its newly constructed building.

Mahmood Khan was informed that out of the 1171 sanctioned posts in the NMDs, 702 have been filled whereas 469 are currently lying vacant. Memorandum of Understanding signing is expected to be finalized with ETEA after which district specific recruitments of locals will be carried out on priority basis to address the shortage of necessary staff.

Regarding services delivery, the meeting was informed that the staff presence has increased from 66% in April 2019 to 87% in Dec 2019, Medicine availability has increased from 46% to 52%, Equipment Functionality increased from 58% to 81%, Utility Functionality from 54% to 59% during the mentioned period.

With regards to Sehat Sahulat Programme in the NMDs, it was told that 515,875 cards have been distributed till 03 Feb 2020 whereas the distribution of Cards in South Waziristan District has been started during the current week under which Rs 0.69 Million cards will be distributed. It was further told that empanelment of additional hospitals in Islamabad and Lahore has also been ensured as per the directives of chief minister.

Regarding the current situation relating to Corona Virus, the CM was informed that alert has been declared throughout the hospitals of the province whereas Rs 100 million have been approved as emergency fund. Police Hospital has been declared as isolated hospital whereas scanning at airports and entry points is being carried out. Similarly, close coordination with the Federal government was being ensured to keep track of the situation.