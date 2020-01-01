KP Chief Minister directs resolution of public sector varsities financial problems

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to resolve the financial problems faced by public sector universities on sustainable basis so that proper focus could be laid on promotion of research and provision of quality higher education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to resolve the financial problems faced by public sector universities on sustainable basis so that proper focus could be laid on promotion of research and provision of quality higher education

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on the finances of Public Sector Universities at Chief Minister's Secretariat Peshawar here.

He directed for the formulation of concrete proposals in this regard in consultation with the higher education, finance and concerned departments making it clear that the ultimate goal of the overall effort was to promote standard education and research in accordance with the needs of modern era which was the only way to meet the prevailing challenges of contemporary world.

On special directives of the Chief Minister, a detailed report on the financial matters of the universities was presented in the meeting. Total strength of universities, basic statistics regarding academic session 2019-20, overview of financial budget, estimated expenditures, factors of financial problems and recommendations proposed for the purpose were deliberated upon in detail.

The meeting was informed that there were 40 universities recognized by the Higher Education Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, out of which 29 are public sector universities.

In order to make the public run universities financially sustainable, numerous recommendations were proposed that included amendment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act, establishment of KP Universities consolidated pension fund, discouragement of unnecessary recruitments, restructuring of syndicate, moratorium on establishment of general universities in public sector for next five years, except Universities for Specialized Education and Training etc.

The meeting also underlined the need for further improvement of BS programme in the universities. The Chief Minister agreed in principal with the proposed recommendations and directed that immediate steps should be taken to correct all the issues which were within the jurisdiction of the universities, including discouraging of unnecessary recruitments further directing that other recommendations presented in the meeting should be shared with relevant departments and a concrete and viable proposal should be presented as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister stated that fast track promotion of higher education and research should be the priority by bringing the Universities out of financial issues in order to provide pleasant atmosphere for quality education and research to the students. We must have to focus on quality education in accordance with the requirements of modern era.

Keeping the future in mind, we have to develop a plan that can provide a permanent solution for financial issues faced by the universities. The Chief Minister reiterated his directed to ensure accelerated progress on the decisions made in the meeting and to present concrete way forward very soon.