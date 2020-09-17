UrduPoint.com
KP Chief Minister Directs Timely Completion Of Mosques' Solarization Project

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:45 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday directed the authorities of Energy and Power Department for timely completion of ongoing solarization of mosques project in the province so that un-interrupted electricity could be provided to the mosques

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday directed the authorities of Energy and Power Department for timely completion of ongoing solarization of mosques project in the province so that un-interrupted electricity could be provided to the mosques.

The chief minister said that provincial government would provide all required resources for solarization purpose.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) to review the progress so far made on the projects regard to solarization of mosques.

Secretary Energy and Power department, CEO PEDO, Project Director and other relevant high officials attended the meeting. The chief minister also directed the authorities concerned for adopting a realistic criteria in selection of mosques for solarization so that those mosques could be facilitated which face acute power shortage.

The meeting was informed that, so far five different solarization projects had been completed by PEDO with a total cost of Rs 1053.82 million. The meeting was told that through completed projects Rs.82 million could be saved annually.

It was also disclosed that under the above mentioned schemes over 6500 homes had been solarized in different areas of province. Similarly, in merged areas three hundred mosques and minorities worship places had been solarized.

About progress made so far on ongoing solarization schemes, the forum was told that under three different schemes over 6000 more mosques were being solarized with a total estimated cost of Rs 3734 million adding that expected saving through said schemes was Rs 348 million per annum.

Under these solarization schemes 850 mosques of merged districts, 1151 mosques of Swat district, 440 mosques of Peshawar and 4000 mosques of other districts were being solarized.

