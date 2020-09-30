KP Chief Minister directs timely completion of health, education sector projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to timely complete the ongoing development projects particularly in health and education sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to timely complete the ongoing development projects particularly in health and education sectors.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at Chief Minister's Secretariat, he said the provision of conducive learning environment and quality health services were among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

CM aide on Information, Kamran Bangash, MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University and other high officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that keeping in view public needs, a realistic development strategy had been devised. The chief minister warned that every department would be responsible for timely implementation of projects reflected in Annual Development Programme (ADP).

Briefing the meeting about progress made on projects in education and health sectors, it was told that Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Matta would be upgraded to Category B hospital while civil work on project would commence in November this year.

Furthermore, the process of land demarcation for the establishment of Paeds Hospital in Swat had been completed while PC-II of the project had also already been approved and civil work would be started by December this year.

The meeting was informed that, land had been identified for establishing Agriculture University Swat whereas summary for acquisition of land also had been submitted to relevant authorities adding that by January next year the ground breaking of the project would be performed.

Furthermore, for the establishment of Women University Swat handing and taking over of land had been done while civil work would be started soon.

The meeting was apprised that PC-II for the establishment of Dentistry College in Saidu Medical College was approved and consultant for the project had been hired.

Similarly, Project Director for setting up of University of Engineering Technology had been hired who will look after the activities of project. Civil work on the project will be started by December this year which would be completed in next three years.