KP Chief Minister directs timely completion of ongoing energy projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has stressed need for timely completion of important ongoing energy projects in the province and directed the quarter concerned to ensure physical progress on the projects as per the given timelines, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

He was presiding over the first meeting of newly constituted Policy Board of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) here at Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Besides, Voice Chairman of the policy board and Advisor to Chief Minister for Energy Himayat ullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Energy Muhammad Zubair Khan, Secretary Finance, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and other attended the meeting.

He made it clear that unnecessary delay in the completion of these projects would not be tolerated adding that in case of any unnecessary delay in the completion of these projects. He warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible for delay in completion of such projects.

He also directed that all priority projects in energy sector including 300 MW Balakot Hydro Power Project as well as energy projects under the CPEC portfolio should be put on grounds by the end of this year.

The meeting was briefed in detailed about the newly constituted policy board of PEDO, new administrative structure of PEDO, proposed mechanism for appointment of the members of the executive committee and other related matters.

The meeting besides approving new organ-gram of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization under new PEDO ordinance also accorded approval to abolish certain unnecessary administrative slots in the old administrative structure of the organization.

The meeting also approved mechanism for posting of members of the executive committee and constituted four members committee to be headed by additional chief secretary so that posting on such positions could be ensured without any delay.

Revised annual budget of PEDO along with creation of new position of secretary for the policy board were also approved by the forum.

Similarly, the forum allowed the PEDO to hire internees under the internship policy of the provincial government with the aim to meet the future requirements of hydel engineers for the mega power projects of the province.

The chief minister on the occasion termed the timely completion of power projects as one of the top priorities of his government and expressed the hope that newly constituted administrative structure and policy board of PEDO will further improve its overall working capacity which will ensure the timely completion of mega energy projects in the province.