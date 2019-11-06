KP Chief Minister directs timely completion of Swat Motorway

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the timely completion of Swat Motorway and reiterated no further extension in the given timeline of the project

He was presiding over a meeting regarding different developmental projects initiated by Frontier Works Organization (FWO) in the province, at Chief Minister House, Peshawar here Wednesday.

Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Minister C & W Akbar Ayub, Advisor to CM on Merged District Ajmal Khan Wazir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, FWO, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PkHA) officials and others attended the meeting.

He said that monthly progress and detail activities report with timelines should be submitted to his office. The project will serve as a gateway to the rapid promotion of trade and tourism in the region, especially for international tourism.

The Chief Minister further directed the handing over of possession of the requisite land to FWO within two weeks for initiating civil work on CPEC City Nowshera project, provision of necessary resources for the completion of Nowshera Medical College and construction of the bridge on the river Kabul.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to present a detailed progress reports regarding oil refinery, cement plant in Haripur and hydropower projects in the province and also called for a second meeting after 20 days so as to evaluate the implementation of decisions taken in the previous meeting regarding these projects.

The Chief Minister said that speedy completion of the ongoing mega developmental projects in the province is the priority of the incumbent government.

The meeting was briefed regarding the progress of civil work on Swat Motorway Phase-I (Rashkai to Chakradra). The meeting was told that for timely completion of Swat Motorway Phase-I, the civil work has been initiated in three shifts so as to meet the given timeline.

The Chief Minister stressed to utilize all available resources for the timely completion of the project and directed to take pragmatic measures for the early deployment of the Motorway Police on Swat Motorway for traffic management.

The meeting was also informed that FWO has deployed its unit for CPEC city Nowshera and will start work after taking full possession of the requisite land.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to give full possession of the land for initiating civil work on CPEC City Nowshera within 15 days.

The meeting was informed that 80% work has been completed on Nowshera Medical College and 90% work on the Kabul Bridge. Besides this, work on other small scale projects including Regi Model Town Peshawar is in progress and these projects will be completed within the given timeline.

He further directed to ensure the purchase of land for Ghalanai Mamad Gat Road District Mohmand as soon as possible. He assured that the provincial government will provide all out support for the early completion of developmental projects.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities concerned to call the next meeting after 20 days, wherein a detailed report would be presented regarding oil refinery, cement plant in Haripur, hydropower projects in Chitral and progress of the construction work on bypass road Abbottabad.