KP Chief Minister Discusses Including Of Various Projects In CPEC Portfolio

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:26 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Khan Thursday held meetings with the Federal Ministers in Islamabad and discussed matters regarding inclusion of various mega developmental projects of the province in CPEC portfolio, said an official handout issued here.

In the separate meetings with the federal ministers Asad Umar, Muraad Saeed, Umar Ayub and Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Babar, the chief minister has underlined the need to make important developmental projects of the province a part of CPEC.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the proposed projects for inclusion in CPEC including Peshawar to D.I Khan Motorway, Dir Motorway, Swat Motorway and Mega Hydel Power Projects of the province. Higher authorities of communication, water and power and planning division were also present in the meetings.

On this occasion, concerned federal ministers assured their full cooperation for inclusion of the proposed developmental projects in CPEC portfolio.

The Chief Minister said that inclusion of these projects in CPEC and their subsequent completion will prove to be a milestone towards sustainable development of tourism, energy, communication, agriculture, industry and other relevant sectors.

He said that completion of mega hydel power projects of Chitral will provide all time solution to the issues of electricity in Chakdara, Swat and Chitral.

The chief minister on the occasion also raised the issue of power load shedding in the newly merged tribal districts and asked the relevant quarters for immediate steps to resolve the issue.

He also urged upon the authorities to speed up the work on up-gradation of grid stations in merged areas.

