KP Chief Minister Expresses Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In AJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:08 PM
Chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over loss of lives and property in Azad Jammu Kashmir due to 5.8 magnitude earthquake that jolted the whole country
He prayed for early recovery of injured people and expressed sympathy with those who lost dear ones. He prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and courage for the bereavd families to bear the loss with fortitude.
He assured all possible help on behalf on KP govt to AJK government.