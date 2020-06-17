KP Chief Minister expresses grief over death of doctor in Battagram hospital due to coronavirus infection

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has expressed his profound grief over tragic death of a doctor of District Headquarter Hospital Battagram due to prevailing pandemic of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has expressed his profound grief over tragic death of a doctor of District Headquarter Hospital Battagram due to prevailing pandemic of coronavirus.

Dr. Shah Alam of DHQ Battagram died on Wednesday after becoming infected from coronavirus.

The Chief Minister in his condolence message expressed sympathies with members of the bereaved family.

He also offered pray to Almighty Allah for the rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to bereaved family to bear this loss.

Chief Minister on this occasion also held out assurance of full assistance of bereaved family members by provincial Government.