KP Chief Minister Expresses Heartfelt Condolence On Killing Of PPP Bannu President

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the brutal killing of district President of Pakistan People's Party, Bannu Malik Ashfaq and termed the incident as cowardice act

KP CM directed concerned police authorities to arrest the killers involved in the brutal killing.

He expressed heartfelt condolence over the demise of late Malik Ashfaq and prayed for external peace of his departed soul.

He assured provision of justice to the bereaved family members and said that the elements involved in the killing of Malik Ashfaq would be apprehended soon.

He also prayed Allah Almighty for granting courage to family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

