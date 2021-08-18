UrduPoint.com

KP Chief Minister Expresses Satisfaction Over Security Situation During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:18 PM

KP Chief Minister expresses satisfaction over security situation during Muharram

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday expressed satisfaction on the overall security situation in province during Muharram-ul-Haram and directed the law enforcement agencies to make no compromise over security situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday expressed satisfaction on the overall security situation in province during Muharram-ul-Haram and directed the law enforcement agencies to make no compromise over security situation.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is fully prepared for local bodies' elections but due to the current wave of corona and situations in Afghanistan, it has been proposed to postpone the elections till March.

He said this while talking to media during his visit to Provincial Center Room at Home Department. Secretary Home Ikram Ullah and Deputy Director Rafaqat Ullah briefed him regarding arrangements made by the Home Department during Muharram.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that mobile service was partially suspended in 14 districts of the province.

He said that as compare to Peshawar a large numbers of mourning processions were taken out from district DI Khan during Muharram and directed police to keep vigilant during performing Muharram duties.

Mahmood Khan said that law and order situations were better than last few years and directed the concern forces to ensure peace in the area.

Earlier on the direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, IGP Moazzam Jahan Ansari, Commissioner Riaz Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood also visited various sections of the Home Department and directed the officers to set up control rooms in all the districts of the province to take timely decisions on security and other matters.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order Mobile Visit March Media All From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Afghan Australians Plead for Escort to Reach Kabul ..

Afghan Australians Plead for Escort to Reach Kabul Airport for Evacuation - Repo ..

1 minute ago
 Batshuayi hails Besiktas move as an 'incredible op ..

Batshuayi hails Besiktas move as an 'incredible opportunity'

13 minutes ago
 Poland Deploys 1,000 Troops to Protect Border Alon ..

Poland Deploys 1,000 Troops to Protect Border Along Belarus - Interior Ministry

13 minutes ago
 Soldier martyred, one terrorist killed amid intens ..

Soldier martyred, one terrorist killed amid intense exchange of fire in SW

16 minutes ago
 Indian ITBP contingent returns from Afghanistan

Indian ITBP contingent returns from Afghanistan

16 minutes ago
 Pakistani Foreign Ministry Discusses Evacuation Fr ..

Pakistani Foreign Ministry Discusses Evacuation From Kabul With Chinese Counterp ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.