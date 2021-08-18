KP Chief Minister expresses satisfaction over security situation during Muharram

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday expressed satisfaction on the overall security situation in province during Muharram-ul-Haram and directed the law enforcement agencies to make no compromise over security situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday expressed satisfaction on the overall security situation in province during Muharram-ul-Haram and directed the law enforcement agencies to make no compromise over security situation.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is fully prepared for local bodies' elections but due to the current wave of corona and situations in Afghanistan, it has been proposed to postpone the elections till March.

He said this while talking to media during his visit to Provincial Center Room at Home Department. Secretary Home Ikram Ullah and Deputy Director Rafaqat Ullah briefed him regarding arrangements made by the Home Department during Muharram.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that mobile service was partially suspended in 14 districts of the province.

He said that as compare to Peshawar a large numbers of mourning processions were taken out from district DI Khan during Muharram and directed police to keep vigilant during performing Muharram duties.

Mahmood Khan said that law and order situations were better than last few years and directed the concern forces to ensure peace in the area.

Earlier on the direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, IGP Moazzam Jahan Ansari, Commissioner Riaz Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood also visited various sections of the Home Department and directed the officers to set up control rooms in all the districts of the province to take timely decisions on security and other matters.