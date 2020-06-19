KP Chief Minister for CRBC project inclusion in next FY PSDP to make province self-sufficient in agri-products

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday called on Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar at his office in Islamabad and discussed various issues of mutual interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday called on Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar at his office in Islamabad and discussed various issues of mutual interest.

The mega development schemes of the province under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), uninterrupted provision of funds to the provincial government for accelerated development of the newly merged districts (NMDs), payments of the arrears of Net Hydel Power to the province came under discussion during the meeting.

On this occasion, the chief minister termed the proposed Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) project as of vital importance for making the province self-sufficient in the agriculture products and urged upon the need of including the said project in the next financial year (FY) PSDP.

He said in the prevailing corona situation, food security was the top priority of both the federal and provincial governments adding the CRBC project, on completion, would contribute a great deal to the agricultural produce of not only KP but Punjab as well.

The federal minister assured that keeping in view the importance of the project its feasibility would be included in the next FY PSDP.

Touching upon the issue of payments of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) arrears, Mahmood Khan urged for ensuring the payments of the arrears to the provincial government as per memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed between the provincial government and Water Resource Division of the federal government.

Discussing the issue of funds for accelerated development of the NMDs, the chief minister said all federating units should ensure the timely provision of three percent shares in the National Finance Commission (NFC) so that the KP government could continue development projects of the NMDs without any interruption.

"The accelerated development of the NMDs is the issue of not only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the entire country;" Mahmood Khan said adding the KP government was playing its role well to this effect and similarly, other provinces should also play their roles in uplifting these backward areas in the larger interest of the country.

Federal Minister Asad Umar assured the chief minister of all out support of the federal government with regard to the development of the NMDs and the rest of the province as well.