KP Chief Minister for making functional Culture & Tourism Authority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps to complete all the formalities and requirements in order to fully functionalize the newly established Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority without further delay, said a news release issued here Saturday.

He further directed the authorities to complete all the legal, financial and administrative formalities to wind up the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), hand over its assets and liabilities to the authority and absorb all its employees in the authority in a prescribed manner.

He issued these directives while chairing the 22nd board meeting of the Board of Directors of the TCKP here the other day.

He termed the promotion of tourism sector in the province as one of the top priority areas of his government and said the provincial government, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking result oriented steps under a well planned strategy to make the best use of the tourism potentials of the province with an aim to create maximum employment opportunities for the people and boost economy of the province.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary, Shakil Qadir, Secretary Finance, Atif Rehman, Secretary Tourism, Khushal Khan and Managing Director, TCKP, Junaid Khan, private sector members of the board and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed presentation on the progress so far made on the liquidation of the TCKP after the establishment of the Culture and Tourism Authority as provided in the KP Culture and Tourism Act 2019.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Shakil Qadir to streamline and expedite all the legal, administrative and financial matters with regard to the liquidation of the TCKP in a prescribed manner.

The committee will finalize and present its recommendations to the competent forum within a one week time period. Other members of the committee include Secretary Finance, Secretary Law, Secretary Tourism and Secretary Establishment.