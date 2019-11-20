KP Chief Minister formally inaugurates Chaghi border security fort

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan visited Rajgal sector in Tirah Valley of Tribal District Khyber wherein he formally inaugurated border security fort at Chaghi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan visited Rajgal sector in Tirah Valley of Tribal District Khyber wherein he formally inaugurated border security fort at Chaghi.

During his visit, Mahmood Khan also announced the giving of Tehsil status to Tirah valley along with the establishment of well equipped hospital for the community. The visit was part of the government efforts to curb illegal trafficking and strengthen border security.

The Chief Minister was briefed in detail regarding the security and management at Pak-Afghan border after which the Chief Minister also visited Tirah Educational Complex in Painda Cheena area of the valley.

While addressing a delegation of tribal elders in Painda Cheena Area of Tirah Valley, the Chief Minister stated the merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was daunting challenge which the present government has successfully completed adding that certain anti merger elements are still trying to sabotage the integration through negative propaganda but will never be successful in their selfish intentions.

The Chief Minister also inspected facilities being provided in the educational complex and the medical facilities being provided in the free medical camp established by Frontier Corps North.

The Chief Minister stated that drastic developmental changes have been undertaken by the provincial government after the merger of tribal districts which include 10 year developmental plan based on short term, mid-term and long term goals.

He clarified that the provision of free medical facilities to all the residence of the tribal district under the Sehat Insaf Card, provision of interest free loans to the youth under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme and induction of approximately 28,000 levies and Khasdar force into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

He further stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the provincial government in unequivocal terms to focus on the development of tribal districts.

"The present government is focused on uplift of all backward areas of the province in order to ensure uniform and sustainable development," Mahmood Khan.

The Chief Minister stated that security and stability is paramount for development, saying peace has been established in the province, especially Tribal Districts, after rendering of numerous sacrifices by both civilians and armed forces.

He stated that the provincial government will ensure sustainability of peace and security at every cost and will take stern measures against all those who are involved in fostering destabilization and insecurity.

While speaking on the developmental schemes for District Khyber, the Chief Minister stated that the ongoing projects regarding construction of 150 kilometer roads in Bara and Tirah valley are being completed on priority basis whereas special attention is also being given for the proposed projects, including Barakas Dam, for resolution of water related issues.

Chief Minister assured that the buildings for Establishment of Tehsil and Tirah Hospital will be completed by June next year whereas effort are underway to ensure presence of staff in all the hospitals and schools in the Tribal Districts.

Commenting on the recently passed Mines & Minerals Act, Mahmood Khan clarified that under the new Act, all the leases for exploration of minerals in the Tribal Districts will be provided to locals which will not only generate livelihood opportunities but will also ensure economic self sustainability of the people in the newly merged Districts.

The Chief Minister also ensured the resolutions of issues pertaining to damages incurred by traders in Tirah Bazar, provision of Martyrs Package and rehabilitation of Koki Khel Tribe of the District Khyber.

MNA Iqbal Afridi, MPA Shafiq Afridi, Inspector General Frontier Corps North Major General Rahat Naseem Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber Mahmood Aslam were also present on the occasion.