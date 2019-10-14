(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) : KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday formally inaugurated the Prime Minister 's Initiative for Backyard Poultry Programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of the National Agricultural Emergency program under which 10,00,000 poultry birds will be distributed in the next four years.

Senior leader, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, Jehangir Khan Tareen, Federal Minister for food Security & Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment, Arbab Shehzad, Provincial Minister for agriculture & Livestock Mohibullah Khan, Special Assistant to CM on IT Kamran Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

Under the programme, one million poultry birds in the form units, each comprising of 5 females and one male, near laying to eggs will be distributed to the interested eligible families on subsidized rates. Eligible families will be identified through a set procedure, and will be informed through advertisement in print media.

The applicant will pay Rs.1050/- for each unit of poultry and the project will be implemented through the next four years. Each year, approximately 40,000 numbers of units will be distributed amongst the deserving families.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan stated that the government is focused on the uplift of the downtrodden segment of the society and the current initiative will help in the economic uplift of farmers especially women folk.

He said that despite being an agricultural country with 43% of labour force employed in the agriculture sector, only Rs.47 billion were spent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Agriculture, Livestock and Poultry sector during the past 70 years.

He clarified that the present government has planned to spend Rs.85 billion for the reforms, uplift and development of the Agriculture, Livestock and Poultry sector during its present tenure i.

e 2018 to 2023.

"We are simultaneously working for the development of agriculture sector and industrialization in the province through which the provincial government intends to generate revenue, provide employment and eradicate poverty," he said.

The CM also criticized role of opposition parties during their tenure in governments stating that corruption and promotion of vested interests was their only motive and visions which has left the national economy devastated and every child of the country in debt.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are restructuring the economy which is not only limited to reforms at national level but is also focus on providing relief and assistance to the underprivileged segment of the society," he added.

Mahmood Khan stated the provincial government has recently initiated wheeling of electricity to industrial consumers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which will not only help in promoting industrialization in the province but also contribute tremendously in generating revenue to the provincial exchequer.

He stated that the industrialization of the province will also provide massive employment opportunities in the province.

In his address, Central Leader Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, Jehangir Khan Tareen stated that despite financial constraints, Prime Minister Imran Khan has made this initiative possible as true development cannot be achieved without the uplift of the downtrodden segment of the society.

He stated that in the next phase, the programme will be extended to the newly merged tribal districts including Kurram, Bajaur and Khyber adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a beacon of hope for Pakistan and Pakistan is destine to prosper and develop under his dynamic leadership.