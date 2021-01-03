KP Chief Minister forms committee for rebuilding vandalised Hindu temple

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday constituted a committee for the reconstruction of Hindu temple destroyed by a mob two days ago in Karak district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday constituted a committee for the reconstruction of Hindu temple destroyed by a mob two days ago in Karak district.

The committee headed by Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) also has Secretary Auqaf & Religious Affairs, Director Archeology and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karak as other members.

The committee would assess the damages and develop plan for the reconstruction including cost estimates of the Hindu Samadhi in consultation with the Hindu community.

The committee has been asked to complete the task within a ten days and report to the Chief Secretary for further necessary action.