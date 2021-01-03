UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Chief Minister Forms Committee For Rebuilding Vandalised Hindu Temple

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:07 AM

KP Chief Minister forms committee for rebuilding vandalised Hindu temple

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday constituted a committee for the reconstruction of Hindu temple destroyed by a mob two days ago in Karak district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday constituted a committee for the reconstruction of Hindu temple destroyed by a mob two days ago in Karak district.

The committee headed by Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) also has Secretary Auqaf & Religious Affairs, Director Archeology and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karak as other members.

The committee would assess the damages and develop plan for the reconstruction including cost estimates of the Hindu Samadhi in consultation with the Hindu community.

The committee has been asked to complete the task within a ten days and report to the Chief Secretary for further necessary action.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Temple Karak (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Al Shamsi praises success of security plan for 202 ..

1 hour ago

One dies, five injure as vehicle catch fire

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court directs to halts work on River R ..

1 minute ago

Two Algerian Servicemen Killed in Clashes With Ter ..

1 minute ago

Former Malian Prime Minister Modibo Keita Dies Age ..

2 hours ago

Bitcoin Hits New Record Price of $33,000

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.