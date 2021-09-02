KP Chief Minister grieves over demise of Ali Geelani

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Kashmir Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Kashmir Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani.

In a condolence message issued here Thursday, KP CM expressed sympathy with bereaved family and Kashmiri people over the demise of Syed Ali Geelani.

He also prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He said that his struggle and sacrifices for the rights of Kashmiri people would not go vain and always be remembered.