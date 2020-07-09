UrduPoint.com
KP Chief Minister Inaugurates Chakdara Interchange On Swat Motorway

KP Chief Minister inaugurates Chakdara Interchange on Swat Motorway

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Thursday paid a brief visit to Chakdara and formally inaugurated Malik Ahmad Baba Ala Dhand Dheri (Chakdara) Interchange on Swat Motorway

The interchange has been completed recently and opened for traffic. On this occasion, the Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing about the progress made so far on the completion of Swat Motorway Phase-I and its formal opening for traffic.

The interchange has been completed recently and opened for traffic. On this occasion, the Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing about the progress made so far on the completion of Swat Motorway Phase-I and its formal opening for traffic.

The Chief Minister was informed that work on Swat Motorway Phase-I is in final stages and it would be opened for traffic by September this year.

High ups of Frontier Work Organization, Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, Communication & Works department and concerned division administration were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister was also briefed about the progress to start physical work on Phase-II of Swat Motorway.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister termed the under completion Swat Motorway project as of high importance for the entire Malakand region and said that on completion, the project will not only boost up business and tourism activities in the region but also provide quality transport facilities to the public.

Mahmood Khan directed the concerned quarters to complete all the prerequisites to start physical work on Phase-II of Swat Motorway.

Earlier, the Chief Minister took aerial view of the progress on Phase-I of the project.

