KP Chief Minister inaugurates Diabetic Mobile Clinic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday formally inaugurated Diabetic mobile Clinic under "D-talk and Insulin for Life Program" for the diagnosis, screening and treatment of diabetic patients.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony here, Chief Minister stated that 16,000 patients are currently being provided free insulin in 15 districts of the province.

He said that provincial health budget has been increased by 200% to ensure provision of uniform healthcare facilities throughout the province adding government is sincerely working for the betterment of health sector and improve service delivery. Commenting on the recent strike by doctors, Mahmood Khan clarified that reforms in health sector are needed.

"The previous healthcare system of the province cannot deliver as per demands of people. People have elected us to address their basic issues and ensure provision of basic human rights. Keeping in view the scenario, reforms in health sector are of supreme importance, Mahmood Khan said.

Chief Minister negated propaganda by certain circles regarding privatization of health sector and clarified that no privatization was being done under District and Regional Health Authorities acts that have recently been passed by Provincial Assembly.

About Azadi March of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF), Chief Minister stated that using children of Madrassas against state is a crime and it is responsibility of the state to ensure that our children are not used for political interests.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman has announced long march against the government without identifying issues. He is using religious card to muster political strength against the state which is beyond comprehension, KP CM added.

Legendary cricketer and fast bowler, Waseem Akram also addressed the ceremony and stated that provision of free insulin to underprivileged class of the society in KP is landmark achievement of provincial government.

The ceremony among others was attended by Minister Health Dr. Hasham Inamullah, Danish Ambassador Rolf Holmboe, Vice President Novo Nordisk, EMIL LARSEN, GM Novo Nordisk, RASHID BUTT legendary Cricketer Waseem Akram, Project Director of D-talk and insulin for life Prof A.H. Aamir.

It is worth mentioning that Diabetic Mobile Clinic is first of its kind in Pakistan and is supported by Novo Nordisk, a multinational pharmaceutical company to help diagnosis of diabetes in people residing in far flung areas of the province besides creating awareness about the disease.