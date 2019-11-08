KP Chief Minister inaugurates Police City Patrol Riders service for keeping Peshawar `Safe City'

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has formally inaugurated the Police City Patrol Riders in Police Lines Peshawar for further improving the Law & Order situation of provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has formally inaugurated the Police City Patrol Riders in Police Lines Peshawar for further improving the Law & Order situation of provincial capital.

Chief Minister, on the occasion handed over 42 motorcycles to the Police Department for City Patrol Riders.

The Chief Minister said that City Patrol Riders is a very imperative and serious step of police department to protect Peshawar City from all type of street crimes.

This move of Police department will prove to be a milestone which will further make Peshawar, the safe city in the province.

The purpose of introducing the City Patrol Riders Police is to eliminate street crimes particularly, for which riders will keep a close watch on all kinds of street crimes and will respond immediately at first instance.

He further said that City Police Riders will be the first responders to any street crime and will also carry out snap checking, hot pursuit and all illegal activities in the city. They will also provide first aid to the victims.

The Chief Minister said that this initiative of the police department will promote community policing and will further enhance relations between public and police. City Patrol riders will carry out their duties in various patrol areas of the Peshawar city with full fledge and comprehensive planning.

The ceremony was attended by IG Police Dr. Naeem Khan, CCPO Police Kareem Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and other senior officials.

According to details more than 80 qualified Elite Force personnel of the Police Department have been selected for the patrol riders who will perform duty in different areas of the Peshawar city from 7 AM till 12 PM.

The Purchase of motorcycles for patrol riders which cost Rs. 35 lakh, while the procurement of uniforms and other equipments cost up to Rs. 20 lakh, which was purchased from the budget of Police Department.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the first time, two female police officers have also included in the patrol riders, who will perform their duties exclusively in the women's markets and family parks.