KP Chief Minister inaugurates Rescue 1122 services on Careem Mobile App

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has formally inaugurated Rescue 1122 Services on Careem Mobile App here at chief minister house.

The Mobile App is of a private Cab Service Provider Company which will enable over 50,000 users in the district to book ambulances and fire brigade services online.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Mahmood Khan stated that the initiative would further improve the outreach of Rescue 1122 services in Peshawar and also be extended to the rest of the province enabling the government to save precious lives through tech enable solution.

The chief minister stated that the incumbent government was taking pragmatic measures to introduce Information Technology in provision of services.

He furthered that the government of KP was leveraging technology to simplify and improve lives in Pakistan and the launching of this APP was one of the initial steps towards accelerated growth of Pakistan digital future.

"The Rescue 1122 services on the Mobile App is the first initiative of its kind in the country which will provide citizens with access to emergency services using the simple mobile application. We are working on digitalization of services which is not only time efficient but will also provide cheap services to citizens at their doorsteps": Mahmood Khan said.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Relief & Rehabilitation Abid Majeed, Head of Operation Careem Cab Service Karim Atiqur Rehman and others.

The chief minister stated that all existing rescue 1122 ambulances and fire brigades can be accessed in the online application through separate emergency services, Customer Car Type (CCT).

The government of KP has always been a strong proponent of working with the business community to ensure that Pakistanis receive the best possible services the state can provide.