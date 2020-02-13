KP Chief Minister informs Prime Minister about steps taken for weal of citizens

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday informed Prime Minister Imran Khan through video conferencing that his government was utilizing all available resources to provide relief to its citizens and every effort was being taken to implement the vision and directives of the Prime Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday informed Prime Minister Imran Khan through video conferencing that his government was utilizing all available resources to provide relief to its citizens and every effort was being taken to implement the vision and directives of the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired an important meeting of all the provincial governments through video conferencing regarding initiatives taken against artificial prices hike, Hoardings and Adulterations in edible items. Chief Ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Chief Secretary Sindh and Chief Secretary Baluchistan briefed the Prime Minster on the actions taken and initiatives underway against adulterations, artificial pricehike and hoardings in their respective provinces.

The KP CM informed the prime minister that direct monitoring was being carried out regarding prices, adulteration, encroachments, hoardings, Khuli Kutcheries and other administrative matters through digital dashboard in which all the data was collected from independent and third party sources.� Directives were issued and targeted actions also carried out against all culprits.

Briefing the Prime Minister, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz informed that between November 2019 and January 2020, the Provincial Food Safety and Halal Food Authority have conducted 16,000 field inspections and 10,000 follow up inspections in which Rs 8.3 million fines were imposed and 277,000 litres/KG of adulterated milk and beverages were seized while at the same time 512 food premises were also sealed.

Similarly, four data coding machinery were confiscated which were involved in adulterations, whereas, 49 food safety trainings have also been conducted. Additionally, in the month of Dec-Jan, the District Administrations have inspected more than 10,000 units in which Rs 7 million fines were imposed, 35 FIRs registered and 354 units were sealed who were involved in adulterations. Similarly, district wise food adulteration profile has also been prepared for carrying out targeted actions.With regards to over pricing, the meeting was informed that in the month of January, 1853 inspections were carried out in which Rs 4.3 million fine was imposed, 65 FIRs registered and 48 units were sealed. It was informed that the prices of non-perishable items including pulses, rice etc. were fixed by Price Control Committee headed by the Deputy Commissioners whereas prices of perishable items including fruits and vegetables were fixed in open auction supervised by Price Magistrates and District Food Controllers.

As for the actions taken against hoardings, the Prime Minister was informed that 352 units have been inspected out of which 23 were sealed, 11 FIRs registered and a fine of Rs 347,000 have also been imposed during the month of January. Furthermore, a mobile based app has also been introduced in District Peshawar, Abbotabad and Mardan through which home delivery of fruits and vegetables was being carried out. Similarly, 65 Kisan markets were also operational currently which were providing local produce at a cheaper price to citizens.