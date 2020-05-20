UrduPoint.com
KP Chief Minister Lauds Doctors' Role In Prevailing Corona Situation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:56 PM

KP Chief Minister lauds doctors' role in prevailing corona situation

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has eulogized the services rendered by the para-medical staff including doctors,nurses during COVID-19 and said that it was a courageous efforts of doctors, nurses and other health workers to safe the lives of others by putting their lives at the risk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has eulogized the services rendered by the para-medical staff including doctors,nurses during COVID-19 and said that it was a courageous efforts of doctors, nurses and other health workers to safe the lives of others by putting their lives at the risk.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Insaaf Doctors Forum (IDF) that called on him at Chief Minister's Secretariat here Wednesday and discussed with him various matters related to corona pandemic.

The delegation led by MPA Dr. Sumaira Shams included Dr. Sajjad Dawar, Dr. Mushtaq, Dr. Nabi Jan, Dr. Ajmid, Dr. Rehmat Mohmand and Dr. Tariq Babar. The Chief Minister said that as precautionary measure, he will not receive people at his residence for eid greetings during the eid days and all the provincial ministers and members' provincial assembly will also be asked to strictly observe social distancing.

The government was well aware about the difficulties and problems faced by the frontline health workers and taking all steps to resolve those problems on priority, he added.

He said it was the government responsibility to removed the short coming of healthcare system to make it more effective against the diseases like corona pandemic.

The provincial government paying special attention in upcoming financial budget for ensuring availability of required human resource, medical equipments and essential medicines in all the public sector hospitals of the province.

Responding to the demand of the delegation for giving risk allowance to the frontline health workers, Mahmood Khan said that the government was already giving serious consideration to the matter. "In the upcoming budget, Sehat Insaaf Card Scheme will be extended to 100% population of the province to ensure free of cost quality health services to the people of the province", the Chief Minister remarked and added that the same would also help enhance the capacity of public sector hospitals.

Members of the delegation while lauding the efforts of the provincial government to effectively deal with the prevailing corona situation, said that the government has been managing the situation in the best possible manner, and lamented that some of the political elements were trying to use the emergency situation for their political point scoring.

