KP Chief Minister Launches Masses Access Campaign From Khyber District

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday launched masses access campaign to get peoples' feedback on government's development initiatives and address masses' problems at their doorstep

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday launched masses access campaign to get peoples' feedback on government's development initiatives and address masses' problems at their doorstep.

As part of the campaign, the KP chief minister had his first sitting in Landi Kotal area of the Khyber tribal district and heard out masses on various governments' steps aimed at ensuring development and prosperity in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, he underlined the need for evolving unity to collectively complete the journey to progress and prosperity in five years' time instead of ten.

He said that he had never struggled for his personal benefit and always raised slogan of ensuring transparency and merit to successfully overcome challenges the people were facing.

He vowed to take back all looted money from plunderers and this amount would be spent on the welfare of people, he added.

He said that planning of all the development projects had been completed and added more schemes could be approved on identification.

He urged people to come forward and make all the development schemes free from corruption to bring about real change in society.

He said that government had always taken serious measures for welfare of people and vowed to fulfill promises made with people of the tribal districts at all costs.

He said that people would never be overlooked and the government was committed to protecting their due rights.

He said that stipend scheme would be launched for sons of martyred and added that only tribal people would be recruited against vacancies in the merged area.

He said that due consideration would be given to masses' proposals and added that an initiative had been launched for addressing public complaints.

He said that government accorded top priority to the tribal districts and hefty funds to the tune of Rs83 billion would be spent on the development of the merged area.

He said that rights of the tribal people would also be protected and they had right to mines and minerals in the area.

He said that merged areas were blessed with scenic beauty and the government was taking practical measures for promotion of tourism in the region.

As part of such efforts, the KP chief minister said tourist Safar train would be revived in Khyber district.

