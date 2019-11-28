UrduPoint.com
KP Chief Minister Launches Mobile Application For Missing Children

Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:19 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday formally launched "Mera Bacha Alert" mobile application developed with aim to help people and concerned departments for recovery of missing children in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday formally launched "Mera Bacha Alert" mobile application developed with aim to help people and concerned departments for recovery of missing children in the province.

This application is a recent addition to the already available KP Citizens Portal and would also be included in Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Performance Management and Reforms Unit KP in developing this important application saying that it would not only help to recover the missing children but would also be helpful in discouraging unpleasant incidents regarding innocent children in the province.

"It is the priority of this government to ensure protection of children. Mera Bacha Alert application is a golden step in this regard", he added.

Earlier, the CM was briefed in details about preparation of application, its mechanism and features. It was told the idea of application came in reaction to various cases of child abuse. The application is providing complete mechanism for the parents to register a report if their child goes missing.

They will be able to add a picture of missing child along with his/her attributes. The application will generate alerts and SMS to be sent to District Police Officer, RPO, IGP and Chief Secretary.

All the details including registration of FIR, start of investigation, dispatching of team, evidence collection and completion of investigation would appear on the Dash board of District Police Officer.

The application would also help in developing a directory of all the cases of missing children at provincial level and could be monitored by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary as well. Through public web portal, directory of missing/found children and contact directory of all police stations and Child Protection Centers would also be available.

Furthermore, integration with Police Calls Centers and Safe City authorities, dedicated access to Edhi and other Child Protection Centers is also ensured in this application.

The Chief Minister while appreciating KP Performance Management and Reforms Unit said this application has prime importance to address the issues of child abuse.

He assured that his government will provide all out support in managing all the tasks and functions of this application.

Advisor to CM on Merged Districts and Spokesperson of provincial government Ajmal Wazir, IGP Naeem Khan, Director PMRU Muhammad Fawad and others attended the ceremony.

