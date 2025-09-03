Open Menu

KP Chief Minister Offers Free Medical Treatment To Afghan Quake Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

KP Chief Minister offers free medical treatment to afghan quake victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced that the province will provide medical treatment to patients injured in the recent devastating earthquake in Afghanistan.

He stated the provincial government is fully prepared to assist and that practical steps have already been initiated.In a video message, the Chief Minister said, “In this difficult time, we stand with the people of Afghanistan, and the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are available to heal their wounds.” He informed that medicines and relief items have already been dispatched.

Patients in urgent need will receive free medical care in KP hospitals.

Ali Amin Gandapur further stated that the provincial government is ready to immediately send teams of expert doctors and medical staff to Afghanistan if requested. He confirmed that his government is in constant contact with Afghan authorities and is prepared to extend all possible support.

The powerful earthquake, which measured 6 on the Richter scale, caused large-scale destruction, resulting in over 1,000 fatalities and the collapse of hundreds of houses.

