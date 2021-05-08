KP Chief Minister pays a surprise visit to Kanjo Police Station Swat

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Kanjo Police Station Swat district without any security and checked the register of the Police Station and other records

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Kanjo Police Station Swat district without any security and checked the register of the Police Station and other records.

The Chief Minister during his visit to Kanjo Police Station checked the dairy and other records. The Chief Minister also met with the people in the lock-up and inquired about the problems. He also met with the visitors to the Police Station and directed the in-charge of the Police Station to immediately solve the problems being faced by the visitors of different areas and submit a report to him in this connection.

The Chief Minister directed the police to maintain a good attitude towards the people visiting the police stations so that the confidence of the people in the police could be fully restored.

He said that the police is the protector of the lives and property of the people and in this regard the police has to meet the expectations of the people. Reviewing the status of implementation of government orders and Corona SOPs for providing relief, in his brief chat, the Chief Minister said that the government is taking serious steps to provide relief to the people during the month of Ramadan. He said that action would be taken against the government officials who were negligent in implementing the government orders. He also appealed to the people to follow SOPs as the third wave of coronavirus is spreading rapidly. He said the government has taken steps but without the cooperation of the people it could not succeed in the right direction.