KP Chief Minister performs ground breaking of Nowshera Economic Zone, distributes allotment letters among investors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday performed ground breaking ceremony of Nowshera Economic Zone (Extension) Project and distributed allotment letters to the investors for setting up industrial units.

The 76 acres Nowshera Economic Zone (Extension) project will have the capacity for setting up more than 60 industrial units and create over 12 Thousands direct and indirect employment opportunities while on initial investment of Rs 1.6 billions is expected in the zone upon colonization.

In his address on the ground breaking ceremony, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the Nowshera Economic Zone Extension project as another milestone towards the rapid industrial promotion and provision of employment opportunities to people adding that the provincial government is taking result oriented steps to stabilize the provincial economy and to provide employment opportunities to the people.

"The extension of Nowshera Economic Zone will play a vital role to this effect and bring in a new era of industrial development in the province", he added.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Karman Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Chief Executive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Management Company Javed Khattak and others attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister was also briefed about various aspects of Nowshera Economic Zone (extension) project and told that being in the proximity of Azakhel Dry Port, Peshawar and Islamabad Motorway, this project offers promising potentials to the enterprising locals who intend to expand their industries are want to come up with new start-ups.

The project would provide ample opportunities for pharmaceutical, food processing, construction, marble, granite and food packing whereas industrial products from this zone could find themselves in high demand areas like Afghanistan, Central Asia and China.

It was further informed that work on the construction of Access road to the project site and demarcation of industrial units has been completed while work on internal infrastructure was in progress.

During presentation, it was disclosed that a total of 1365 applications have been received so far for setting up industries in the Nowshera Economic Zone.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government had already inaugurated the newly established Jalozai Economic Zone whereas Rashakai Special Economic Zone under CPEC project is also ready for inauguration.

Rashakai Special Economic Zone would have state of the art infrastructure and facilities and provide approximately 50 Thousands direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Further, it was told that, the ground breaking of D.I. Khan Economic Zone would be performed soon where a total of 100 industrial units would be established, adding that investment of Rs 1.5 billion and over Thirty Thousand direct and indirect employment opportunities were expected from the zone.

Moreover, the ground breaking of Chitral, Ghazi, and Bannu economic zones were also in pipeline. The chief minister, on the occasion, directed the relevant authorities to expedite work on the proposed Mohmand and Buner Marble City Project.