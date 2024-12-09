- Home
KP Chief Minister Pledges Continued Fight Against Corruption On International Anti-corruption Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur reiterated his government's commitment to eradicating corruption and promoting transparency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a message issued today, chief minister highlighted that corruption not only hampers national development but also exacerbates social inequality.
He stressed that the provincial government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption from the very beginning of its tenure.
The chief minister emphasized that the current administration is focused on fostering an environment of transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in public service.
He added that the provincial government has implemented key legislation on access to information and services, which has helped reduce corruption in public offices.
One of the government's key initiatives in the fight against corruption is the launch of the "Akhteyar Awam Ka" portal.
This platform allows citizens to directly lodge complaints with the Chief Minister and senior officials.
He said thousands of complaints have already been registered, and many of them have been successfully resolved.
The chief minister’s message on International Anti-Corruption Day underscores the provincial government's ongoing efforts to promote integrity and improve governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
