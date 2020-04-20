KP Chief Minister presents appointment letters to heirs of police martyrs

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday presented appointment letters to wards of police martyrs who have embraced martyrdom (Shahadat) in the line of their duties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday presented appointment letters to wards of police martyrs who have embraced martyrdom (Shahadat) in the line of their duties.

The Chief Minister had already approved the appointment of the wards of 196 police martyrs as Assistant Sub-Inspectors in the provincial police as a special case.

The Chief Minster also gave away commendation letters and cash prizes to various ranked police officials for their outstanding performance shown in various actions against anti-social elements.

Talking on this occasion, Mahmood Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had shown outstanding performance in every difficult situation including war against terrorism or the prevailing corona situation and added that he rightly felt proud of his police.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has set unprecedented examples of sacrifices in restoring law and order in the province", the Chief Minister remarked adding that police personnel of the lowest rank up to the highest rank have laid down their precious lives to protect the lives and properties of common man which can be remembered for a long time to come.

Mahmood Khan maintained that the provincial government would not let the sacrifices of police martyrs go waste and would extend all kind of support to the families of those martyrs adding that his government will take all the necessary steps to ensure a bright future for their heirs.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, through the Drone Surveillance and Vehicle Streaming System put in place at Central Police Office, directly reviewed the lockdown situation and implementation of social distancing measures is various places of the province.

Through the vehicle streaming system, he talked to the police personnel on duties at various points and got real time information about the situation. Mahmood Khan appreciated the high ups of police for putting in place such a sophisticated technological system of surveillance and termed it as a good initiative to cater for the requirements of modern policing.

Earlier, he was given a detail briefing about various aspects of the Drone Surveillance and Vehicle Streaming System and its utility in the prevailing situation.

On this occasion the Chief Minister also made and address to all the Regional Police officers across the province through a video link and appreciated their role in the prevailing situation.