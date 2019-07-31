KP Chief Minister, Prime Minister adviser reviews arrangements for inauguration of opening Torkham border 24/7

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Adviser to Prime Minister Arbab Shehzad on Wednesday visited Pak- Afghan border at Torkham where they evaluated arrangements made for inauguration of opening the border round the clock

Talking to media, on the occasion, the chief minister stated that huge resources have been allocated and efforts have been made for opening of the border 24/7 that would be a landmark step for the promotion of trade and commerce in the entire region.

The CM stated that trade between both the countries would increase and a new era of trade and commerce would begin whereas opening of border would also send a strong message of friendship and willingness of Pakistan for promoting peace and trade in the entire region.

Mahmood Khan added that Rs 79 million have been released by the provincial government to facilitate the process. He directed that pragmatic arrangements should be made for betterment of pedestrian terminal, ensuring cleanliness and provision of drinking water at the border.

During a briefing relating to arrangements, KP CM was informed that FIA, Customs and all other related staff has been increased whereas the counters on both sides have also been increased from 16 to 24, including counters reserved for women in order to efficiently manage border crossings at Torkham.

Moreover, work progress is also underway for establishing dual carriageway so as to reduce congestions created by cargo vehicles.

The chief minister was informed that approximately 13,000 people travel across the border on daily basis whereas more than 1000 cargo vehicles cross the border from both sides on daily basis. It was said that cameras for vigilance purpose have also been increased from 67 to 96 whereas lighting arrangements have also been improved to facilitate border crossings at night. Furthermore, the procurement of generators is also underway for which purchasing parties have already been engaged, meeting was informed.

On the occasion, Advisor to the Prime Minister Arbab Shehzad stated that provincial government has gone beyond their mandate to help and facilitate the process which has been recognized at every level.

He added that FIA, Customs and other stakeholders concerned including Afghan government have also been taken onboard which would help smooth operations at the border. He stated that opening of border for 24/7 would play an important role in exploring tremendous trade potential of the region.