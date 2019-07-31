UrduPoint.com
KP Chief Minister, Prime Minister Advisor Visit Torkham Border

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:57 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment Shehzad Arbab Wednesday visited Torkham border and reviewed arrangements to inaugurate round the clock opening of Pak-Afghan border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment Shehzad Arbab Wednesday visited Torkham border and reviewed arrangements to inaugurate round the clock opening of Pak-Afghan border.

On the occasion, KP CM and PM Advisor were briefed about the steps taken for opening of Torkham border round the clock. Provincial Finance Minister Saleem Jhagra, KP Chief Secretary Saleem Khan, Deputy Commissioner District Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons, the advisor to PM said that concerted efforts have been made to open the border round the clock. He said it would disseminate message of peace in the world besides increasing trade activities with Afghanistan and central Asia.

He said it would strengthen the economic condition of the country by promoting trade activities with neighboring Afghanistan and central Asian states. He said that problems related to the border opening would be resolved on emergency basis aiming benefits of people and development of country.

Shehzad said steps would be taken to depute additional staff in peak hour and double shift. He also directed concerned authorities to adopt good behavior in dealing with Afghans and help them resolving their problems.

Both KP Chief Minister and PM Advisor also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the government departments on Torkham border.

