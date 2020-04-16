KP Chief Minister reviews arrangements for corona patients at Matta hospital

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday visited Matta Hospital in Swat and reviewed the arrangements being made for corona patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday visited Matta Hospital in Swat and reviewed the arrangements being made for corona patients.

The chief minister was briefed on this occasion that an intensive care ward of ten beds has been set up for tackling corona patients.

Two more such wards of forty beds each can be established immediately if needed.

Mahmood Khan lauded the services of doctors and paramedic staff as frontline workers in the fight against corona pandemic.