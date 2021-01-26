UrduPoint.com
KP Chief Minister Reviews Progress On Developmental Projects, Directs Measures For Timely Completion

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:07 AM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned departments to prepare PC-1s of mega developmental projects reflected in current Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and forward them to relevant forum for approval so that the projects could be executed with in stipulated time frame

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned departments to prepare PC-1s of mega developmental projects reflected in current Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and forward them to relevant forum for approval so that the projects could be executed with in stipulated time frame.

He also directed the concerned authorities to be in close contact with relevant federal forums to ensure progress on development projects including Peshawar D.I.Khan Motorway and Chashma Right Lift Bank Canal (CRBC).

He was chairing a meeting on Monday to review the progress so far made on developmental projects reflected in federal PSDP.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Administrative Secretaries of Communication and works and Industry departments, General Manager SNGPL, high ups of PESCO and other relevant authorities attended the meeting. While briefing the forum about the PSDP projects, it was told that a total of 138 developmental projects in different sectors were reflected in current PSDP while Rs.149 billion had been allocated for those projects in current budget adding that a total of Rs. 62 billion were released till December 2020 while Rs.

34.1 billion had been utilized so far which is the 55% of released amount.

Briefing the forum about progress so far made on Peshawar D.I.Khan Motorway, it was told that PC-1 of the project was approved by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) and had been forwarded to Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for final approval. Regarding the Khyber Institute Child Health & Children Hospital, the forum was apprised that 85% of civil work had been completed on the project.

The chief minister termed the said project of vital importance and directed the relevant authorities to complete it on priority basis.

In the meeting, it was told that Package1 of Peshawar Northern Bypass Road had been completed whereas land procurement process was underway for Package 2 of the project which would be completed in next 15 days and the project would be completed by December 2021.

The meeting was informed that a total of 41 developmental projects had been proposed to federal government for inclusion in next PSDP which include construction of Dir Motorway, Swabi Bypass Road, Mastuj Brawal Road, construction of Barwasa Dam in Haripur, Sadozai Dam in District Hangu, Solarization of 300 water schemes and other important projects.

