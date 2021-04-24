UrduPoint.com
KP Chief Minister Takes Action Over Public Complaints

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 06:15 PM

KP Chief Minister takes action over public complaints

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Saturday took prompt action over public complaints by paying a surprise visit without protocol to Excise Blockade on Motorway Peshawar Toll Plaza and suspended all excise staff of duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Saturday took prompt action over public complaints by paying a surprise visit without protocol to Excise Blockade on Motorway Peshawar Toll Plaza and suspended all excise staff of duty.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on the spot orders suspension of all officers present at the blockade and sets up an inquiry against them.

The Chief Minister had received public complaints that the excise staff were harassing the citizens and taking bribes from them.

The Chief Minister paid a surprise visit to the blockade without any protocol on public complaints and said that all matters across the province are under scrutiny, negligence in public service will not be tolerated.

Mahmood Khan said that transparency is a priority in all government affairs and public complaints will be acted upon immediately.

