KP Chief Minister takes aerial view of under-construction Swat Motorway

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday took aerial view of the under-construction portions of the Swat Motorway

Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan also accompanied him.

After inspecting the pace of work on the under-construction sections issued directives to the concerned authorities.

He said that Swat Motorway would prove a milestone in the development of the tourism sector of the country.

He expressed the hope that the design of the Phase-II of Swat Motorway would be completed soon. He said that the provincial government is making all-out efforts for bringing improvement in the road infrastructure in the province that besides improving the stand of life of the people will also leave far reaching impacts on the national economy.