KP Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Hazro Police Firing Incident

Sat 03rd July 2021 | 07:24 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday condemned the incident of alleged police firing on a moving vehicle at Hazro, district Attock (Punjab) and took notice of the issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday condemned the incident of alleged police firing on a moving vehicle at Hazro, district Attock (Punjab) and took notice of the issue.

The chief minister has decided to take up the matter with Chief Minister Punjab, said an official news release issued here.

In the incident, a resident of Chakdara, Dir Lower was died while another one was injured.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while condemning the act of Attock Police in strong words has termed the incident unlawful.

He said that the incident would be investigated impartially and independently from all aspects to bring those involved in the incident before law.

He added that the provincial government is standing by the affected family and the police personnel who had committed the crime would be awarded exemplary punishment while affected family will be provided complete justice.

