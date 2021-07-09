UrduPoint.com
KP-Chief Minister To Inaugurate Development Projects In Buner

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:30 AM

KP-Chief Minister to inaugurate development projects in Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan will visit to Buner district on Friday to inaugurate several development projects worth of billions of rupees.

Buner District is a district in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed will be also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister will also visit the University of Buner and address a public gathering.

More Stories From Pakistan

