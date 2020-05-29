KP Chief Minister urges people to follow corona precautionary measures

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday said like other parts of the country, fresh cases of COVID-19 were increasing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well and urged upon the public to strictly follow precautionary measures to make themselves and other safe from the virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday said like other parts of the country, fresh cases of COVID-19 were increasing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well and urged upon the public to strictly follow precautionary measures to make themselves and other safe from the virus.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister appealed to the public to realize the sensitivity of the issue and to be utmost careful in their day to day matters and social behavior.

He has advised the citizens to restrict themselves to their houses, avoid crowding in markets and other public places and to strictly follow the principles of social distancing.

The chief minister has termed the precautionary measures and social distancing as an effective way to be safe from the corona pandemic, and said that by strictly following the precautionary measures and government's instructions, the citizens can protect themselves and others from the disease.

He has warned that even a slight negligence in this regard can lead to a great and irreparable loss. He has once again urged upon the public to strictly follow the precautionary measures and put their hands together with the government to contain the mass scale outbreak of the virus.

He has expressed the hope that people of the province will extend full cooperation to the administration in this regard.