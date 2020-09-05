KP Chief Minister visits flood affected areas of Chitral, assesses damages

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a day long visit to flood hit areas including Reshun and Golain Gol of district Chitral where he assessed the damages caused by recent heavy rain fall and floods and reviewed rehabilitation activities being carried out by concerned departments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a day long visit to flood hit areas including Reshun and Golain Gol of district Chitral where he assessed the damages caused by recent heavy rain fall and floods and reviewed rehabilitation activities being carried out by concerned departments.

During the visit, the chief minister distributed financial assistance cheques among the flood victims and expressed sympathy with them.

The chief minister said that provincial government stand by its people specially flood affectees and will go all out for their quick relief and rehabilitation adding that a comprehensive plan has been formulated in this regard.

Mahmood Khan said that, PTI government had given the gift of district Upper Chitral to people of Chitral and would leave no stone unturned for its development.

The chief minister addressing the cheque distribution ceremony said that, he would again visit the district Chitral and announce special package for its rehabilitation and development.

MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Special Assistant to CM on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada, Chief Secretary K.P Dr. Kazim Niaz, Commissioner Malakand division Zaheer Ul islam, and high ups of Chitral district administration were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned for installation of steel access bridge at Reshun by Sept 9.

CM said that, provincial government has cognizance of sufferings of people affected by floods adding that government was active and utilizing all its resources for mitigating the hardships being faced by people. Mahmood Khan appreciated the role of government's departments in carrying out relief and rehabilitation activities.

He assured the flood victims that rehabilitation work on roads, water supply schemes, Irrigation channels and other installations destroyed by recent floods would be completed at the earliest.

Mahmood Khan also said that he would visit other flood affected areas of province including Tor Ghar, Shangla to review the damages. Earlier in the day, the chief minister was given a detailed presentation on damages and rehabilitation plan.

Chief Minister was informed that essential non food items and food items (ration) had been distributed among the flood affectees while plan was already formulated for the restoration of infrastructure damaged by floods which would be implemented on emergency basis.

The chief minister was also apprised that Chitral- Booni- Mastooj road has been federalized while its proper handing-taking over has to take place.

He was also briefed about estimated cost and restoration plan of damaged roads, bridges, water supply schemes, construction of embankments along the river, Irrigation channels and protection walls.