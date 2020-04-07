(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan visited quarantine centre and isolation unit established at Abdul Wali Khan University Garden Campus on Tuesday to review the arrangements made for the Corona patients therein

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz also accompanied by CM KP.

Divisional Commissioner Mardan, Mutahir Zaib gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister regarding the latest Corona situation in Mardan and steps taken by the divisional and district administration to contain its outbreak.

The Chief Minister was informed that quarantine centers have been set up in five different places of the district with a total capacity of 2175 individuals whereas High Dependency Units with capacity of 20 beds and isolation facilities with a capacity of 1757 individuals have also been setup in the districts.

The chief minister was told that there were a total 92 confirmed cases of Corona in Mardan while 194 suspected patients were being kept in quarantines whereas 08 individuals were in isolation center.

He was further informed that 43 individuals have been recovered completely while out of the test reports of 315 individuals 92 were positive and 259 were negative.

Regarding the latest situation of Manga Union Council it was told that at present there were 69 confirmed cases of corona in the area, 800 households had been provided food packages and the area was being de-sealed after extensive chlorination.

The Chief Minister highly lauded the role of the district administration in containing the outbreak of corona pandemic, and appreciated the residents of Manga Union Council for their cooperation with the administration in this regard. He expressed the hope that with the cooperation of the general public, the government would be able to deal with it the situation in an effective way.

Later, talking to media representatives, the Chief Minister once again appreciated the Civil Administration, Army, Police, Rescue, Media and the General Public for their effective role in fighting the corona pandemic and stressed the need of well coordinated and collective efforts of all the segments of society to prevent the mass scale outbreak of corona.

Mahmood Khan said that overall situation of corona in district Mardan was improving day by day for which the local administration and the general public especially the residents of Manga Union Council deserve appreciation. He termed the frontline health workers as the real heroes and said that not only the government but the whole nation rightly feels proud of their valuable services.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister made it clear that just, fair and transparent distribution of the relief package would be ensured in all respects and every single deserving individual will get the relief adding that he is the Chief Executive of the entire province and not of any specific area, and as such it is his responsibility to take care of every locality and every resident of the province.

About provision of medical equipments to hospitals and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for the health workers Mahmood Khan stated that the provincial government had released an amount of Rs 8 billion for the purpose and so far procurements of Rs 1.5 billion has been made whereas work is in progress on further procurement.

Regarding the testing facilities for suspected corona patients the Chief Minister said that steps were being taken on emergency basis to increase the overall testing capacity adding that corona testing labs are being established at all divisional headquarters.

Mahmood Khan made an appeal to the people of Mardan to cooperate with the administration regarding the implementation of government's instructions to ensure social distancing and expressed the hope that if the public continues its cooperation in the coming days as well, situation would come to normalcy within one month or so.