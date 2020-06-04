KP Chief Minister vows no compromise on development portfolio in budget

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that despite the financial constraints due to the prevailing corona situation, development portfolio of the province in the next financial budget will not be compromised

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that despite the financial constraints due to the prevailing corona situation, development portfolio of the province in the next financial budget will not be compromised.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet held here on Thursday.

He said that a major chunk of the upcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP) would be allocated for the completion of ongoing developmental schemes whereas new developmental schemes would also be reflected in the ADP of next financial year only on need basis subject to cent percent feasibility.

He said the strengthening of health infrastructure in order to make it compatible with the challenges of the corona pandemic as well as relief activities would be the top priority of the provincial government in the next financial budget.

The chief minister said that 100 percent releases against the allocations were made for development projects prior to the corona situation, but due to the lockdown measures, the pace of utilization of the development funds has slowed down adding that however, at least 85 percent utilization of the released funds would be ensured by the end of this current financial year.

"Soon after the approval of budget 2020-21, all the departments will be given strict time lines for the completion of development schemes," Mahmood Khan remarked and added that concerned ministers and administrative secretaries of the departments would be bound to ensure the completion of those development schemes as per the given time frame failing which they would be taken to task.

He directed the cabinet members and administrative secretaries to concentrate on their development budget and to regularly review progress on the development schemes so that these schemes of public welfare were timely completed.

"As chief minister I have given full authority to ministers, advisers and special assistants with regard to the affairs of their respective departments and as such they are responsible for better performance of their departments"; he remarked and directed all the departments to ensure cent percent achievement of the targets set for their departments in order to ensure better service delivery to the masses.

The chief minister directed the high ups of Elementary and Secondary education Department to ensure implementation of the E-Transfer Policy in its letter and spirit for posting transfer of teachers and made it clear that henceforth no posting transfer of teachers would be made in violation of the e-transfer policy.

He also directed the high ups of administration department for necessary arrangements for holding the cabinet meeting at least two times in a month after the end of this financial year adding that necessary arrangements would also be made for maintaining social distances during the cabinet meetings.

Talking bout the wheat and flour situation in the province Mahmood Khan said that all available options would be utilized to ensure the availability of the essential items to the people of the province.

Regarding the corona situation the chief minister said that prime minister's vision to contain the outbreak of the pandemic as well as to protect the vulnerable segments of society against poverty would be the guiding principle for the provincial government to deal with the situation.

Fateha was also offered in the meeting for the eternal peace of the departed souls of MNA Munir Orakzai, MPA Jamshaid Kakakhail and health professionals who recently lost their lives due to corona pandemic.