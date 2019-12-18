UrduPoint.com
KP Chief Secretary Annoys Over New Polio Cases; Expresses Resolve To Wipe Out Polio From Society

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:03 PM

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Wednesday held meeting with district heads of all relevant departments to review performance of fresh polio cases in the Bannu district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Wednesday held meeting with district heads of all relevant departments to review performance of fresh polio cases in the Bannu district.

KP Chief Secretary expressed annoyance over 24 new polio cases reported in 2019 from the district.

He said it was unfortunate to see the children falling prey to polio virus which was evident of the fact that there were some loopholes in fulfilling the national obligation of vaccination.

On the occasion, district administration informed the meeting that migration of people from the far-flung areas of merged districts was one among the other causes of new polio cases adding that due to huge influx of Internally Displaced Persons from Waziristan to district Bannu, the new polio cases emerged.

It was also informed that fake finger marking by polio workers was another cause of polio spread as many polio workers did not administer polio drops to children but marked their attendance. The department had initiated legal against such workers the meeting was told.

The Chief Secretary while directing strict legal action against the polio workers involved in fake figure marking and directed heads of provincial departments to utilize all available resources and energies to wipe out polio from the society.

Coordinator MRU, Coordinator EOC for Polio and RPO Abdul Ghafoor were also present during the meeting.

