KP Chief Secretary chairs extra ordinary meeting for prevention of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz Tuesday chaired an extra ordinary meeting called for taking preventive measures against spread of deadly coronavirus in the province.

The meeting was attended by officials of Pak Army, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary, Interior Ministry, Health and Relief departments.

The meeting decided to deploy more officials of Health Department on all entry points of the province.

It was also decided in the meeting that Health Department would establish a separate hospital in each district for examination of suspected patients of coronavirus.

The isolation hospitals reserved for patients of coronavirus patients will be equipped with all medical facilities.

The Health Department, the meeting continued, would also made a request for convening of special meeting of provincial cabinet if in case situation arises for taking extra measures for combating coronavirus contagion.

The Health department was also directed to take measures for establishment of `Help Line' for awareness of masses about coronavirus.

The Health Department should also send demand to concerned department for purchase of safety gadgets for prevention from coronavirus infection.

The meeting also decided to provide additional equipment and medical staff to Rapid Response Team in Khyber District.

Directives were also issued for taking measures at Ghulam Khan border post in North Waziristan for screening of travelers coming from Afghanistan.