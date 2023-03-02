UrduPoint.com

KP Chief Secretary Chairs Meeting To Address Electricity Issues In Merged Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :In a bid to address the persistent electricity issues and load-shedding in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss possible solutions.

The meeting, which was attended by the CEO of Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO), relevant Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and other officials, was held to deliberate on ways to tackle the electricity problems faced by the residents of the merged districts.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed various measures that could be implemented to resolve the electricity crisis in the region. Chief Secretary urged all concerned officials to work towards improving the power supply in the merged districts as it is crucial for the development of the area.

The CEO of TESCO briefed the attendees on the current status of electricity supply in the merged districts and the challenges faced by the company.

He also highlighted the steps taken by TESCO to address the electricity problems, including the installation of new transformers, improvement of transmission lines, and reduction in line losses.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the need for continued efforts to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the residents of the merged districts.

He directed the relevant officials to take concrete steps to address the electricity issues, including the timely completion of ongoing projects, the provision of adequate funding, and the identification of new areas for infrastructure development.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to work towards improving the electricity situation in the merged districts, with a focus on providing relief to the people of the area.

