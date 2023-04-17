KP Chief Secretary chairs meting to prevent smuggling of essential commodities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry chaired an important meeting to discuss measures for preventing the smuggling of essential commodities, such as wheat, sugar, and fertilizer.

The meeting was attended by the Secretaries of food, Interior, Agriculture, Industries, as well as various Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, who participated through video link.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary stressed the need for strict action against hoarding and for the district administration to monitor the stock of dealers. The transportation of essential commodities in border districts will be monitored by a joint checkpoint comprising representatives of various departments.

Steps will also be taken to control the supply of essential commodities in the border districts and action will be taken against excessive stocking.

Furthermore, the district administration, Secretaries of Food, Agriculture, and the home department will work together to prevent smuggling through mutual coordination.

A control room will also be established in the Commissioner's office to curb the smuggling of essential items.

These measures demonstrate the government's commitment to ensuring the availability and accessibility of essential commodities for the public.