KP Chief Secretary directs action against power pilferage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :A meeting was held on Monday regarding electricity load shedding with KP Chief Secretary, Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash in the chair has directed action against power pilferage in the province.

Besides, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Moazam Jah Ansari, Secretary Home, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Energy and Commissioner Peshawar Division, other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

Speaking in the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the Provincial Task Force and district level implementation committees have been activated for the resolution of all electricity related issues.

He also directed the authorities of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) for giving relief to the people of the province.

He further directed for initiating steps to overcome technical problems and directed IGP for extending full cooperation to PESCO authorities in campaign against illegal connections and power pilferage.