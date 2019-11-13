UrduPoint.com
KP Chief Secretary Directs Crackdown Against Adulteration, Hoarding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:59 PM

KP Chief Secretary directs crackdown against adulteration, hoarding

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was committed to the ideal of citizens' facilitation and poor friendly governance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was committed to the ideal of citizens' facilitation and poor friendly governance.

The Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has therefore directed that a massive campaign may be launched against adulteration, hoarding and black marketing of non-perishable and perishable food items.

The Food Safety Authority, divisional district administrations have been directed to set in place and execute a proper plan for checking adulteration, hoarding and black marketing of food items starting from whole-sale and also check hoarding and black marketing and take punitive actions against elements involved in such activities.

The government has also directed the districts administrations to distribute responsibility amongst officers with clear demarcation of jurisdiction for inspections and actions and the date of actions taken will be shared with the CSRU/PMRU on daily basis for which a task has already been generated.

The government expects significant improvement in the prices, quality and availability of these items in the next coming days.

