KP Chief Secretary Directs DCs To End " Sit And Wait" Culture In Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz has directed all Deputy Commissioners to make sure service delivery by ending a culture of sit and wait in offices .

In a letters addressed to the district administrations across the province, the chief secretary directed Deputy Commissioners to established one window operation system for timely facilitation of public and resolving their issues.

He directed district administrations to display facilitation boards in front of their offices and met people politely.

He warned that actions would be taken against them in case of any complaint.

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has also directed the district administrations for all necessary measure to further improve the implementation of good governance strategy.

The government has directed Deputy Commissioners to hold open Katcheris and Revenue Darbars to resolve public issues.

