UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Chief Secretary Directs Strict Action Against COVID-19 SOPs Violators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 04:03 PM

KP chief secretary directs strict action against COVID-19 SOPs violators

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz here Wednesday directed authorities concerned to take strict measures against violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) notified by government to control COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz here Wednesday directed authorities concerned to take strict measures against violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) notified by government to control COVID-19.

According to a detailed report submitted at Provincial Management Unit at Chief Secretary Office, 21,274 raids were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today out of which warning was issued to 5,420 people besides imposing a fine of Rs8,45,412 against 230 business units and 263 units were sealed.

A total of 5,737 raids were conducted in Peshawar against which warning issued to 1,764 people and Rs3,59,512 fine imposed on 638 business units besides sealing of 205 units.

In Hazara division, 3,982 raids were conducted against which warning issued to 1,127 business units and Rs1,79,200 fine was imposed against 339 units and 12 units sealed.

In Kohat division 1,860 raids were conducted, warning issued to 301 units and Rs36,900 fine against 36 business units were imposed and seven units were sealed.

In Malakand division, 5,978 raids were conducted against which warning were issued to 1, 271 units, Rs1,36,300 fine imposed on 101 units and seven units were sealed.

In Mardan division, 1,618 raids were conducted against which Rs94, 700 fine was imposed on 86 units and 10 units were sealed.

In Bannu division, 1,510 raids conducted against which warning issued to 351 units, Rs30,300 fine imposed on 24 units and 22 business units were sealed.

In Dera Ismail Khan division, a total of 589 raids were conducted against which 234 units were warned and Rs8,500 fine imposed.

In last 14 days, a total of 3,07,649 raids were conducted in the province out of which 78,932 persons warned, Rs15.88842 million fine imposed and 6,049 units were sealed.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Fine Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Malakand Government Million

Recent Stories

What is Pakistan Searching for?

8 minutes ago

All mafia gangs active to fleece masses Mian Zahid ..

19 minutes ago

Putin, Head of Russian Nuclear Agency to Discuss P ..

3 minutes ago

German govt seeks ban on big events until at least ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh minister grieves over death of Tariq Aziz

3 minutes ago

One more corona patient dies in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.